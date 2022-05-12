His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that we offer our condolences to the family of journalist Sherine Abu Aqleh, who was martyred by the Israeli occupation bullets.

His Excellency added – in statements to “Al Jazeera” channel – that the Palestinian Authority is conducting its investigations according to our contact with it and will announce the results of the investigations, stressing the need to hold the perpetrators of the Abu Akila murder accountable, saying: “We want the perpetrators of the crime to be held accountable, and we hope the international community will adopt a just approach in this regard.”

On the Tehran talks, His Excellency said: Our talks in Tehran focused on establishing stability in the region and entering into a regional dialogue.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed that the Vienna nuclear negotiations are going through a critical stage, and we affirmed our position in support of reaching an agreement, noting that Qatar supports the achievement of a nuclear agreement that is fair to all parties, as it will reflect positively on the region.

He added that the pivotal factor is the regional dialogue and the nuclear agreement as a supportive factor for achieving stability.