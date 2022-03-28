HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said in an interview with CNN that investment in Russia is currently undergoing a lot of review, and that Qatar is not considering increasing its investments there until there is a “better environment and more political stability.”

In the interview that took place on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, His Excellency added, “At the present time, we are not thinking of any new investments there with the current situation, until we have some clarity about the stability of the situation… as well as in some areas in Europe where we feel that there are some tensions or We may have any political risks, we have to look at all dimensions.”

With regard to the Qatar Investment Authority owning large investments in the giant Russian oil company “Rosneft”, the network quoted the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, as saying that “the decision was taken on the basis of a “commercial evaluation and is still ongoing,” however, the investments will not be increased. at present”.

His Excellency stated that he talks to his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts frequently “to offer our assistance or contribution to calm the situation and put an end to this war.”

Regarding his recent visit to Moscow and his meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, he said: “What I think and from my conversation with my counterpart there in Russia is that they are ready to participate in the demands that they put forward. Now, to what extent the Ukrainian government wants to meet these demands, this is really the government’s decision.” Ukrainian and the Ukrainian people.

“We should focus on ceasefires, humanitarian corridors, humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and instead of having this conflict and difference on the battlefield, let’s be around the table,” he added.

On the role of Qatari mediation in calming disputes and bringing adversaries to the negotiating table, especially between the Taliban and the United States and between the West and Iran over the nuclear agreement, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said: I think this policy is the best way to move forward.. Our world is interconnected for that when we see That we can offer our help and support for any efforts, we will not hesitate to offer our offers.”

He continued, “This offer extends to the Russians and the Ukrainians in order to find common ground and put an end to this humanitarian catastrophe, and we will not give up our efforts. It has worked in many places, it has not worked well perhaps in other places, but we have to keep going.” If no country adopts this view of shared responsibility and shares the world’s future, the world will be in a very difficult situation.”

He said, “I think everyone understands that every country has its own policy and principles. For the Russians, we’ve been very clear about our policy, and our principles cannot support any undermining of any country’s sovereignty. We want that to be respected. I’m sure every country has their own security concerns, whether Whether it’s the Ukrainians or the Russians, we don’t choose which side in the end.”