HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met today in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

His Excellency said during the meeting: We believe in diplomacy and spare no effort to support international efforts to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in Ukraine, according to Al Jazeera.

His Excellency also expressed his aspiration to discuss the current situation in Ukraine and the paths of negotiations, wishing for peaceful solutions as soon as possible.

For his part, the Russian Foreign Minister stressed that the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs came at an appropriate time to discuss bilateral relations and international issues.

He also expressed his happiness with the remarkable development in bilateral relations between Russia and Qatar.

Majid bin Muhammad Al-Ansari, Adviser to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had confirmed earlier that the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to Moscow comes at a critical stage given the conditions the world is experiencing as a result of the escalation in Ukraine, explaining that it includes a discussion of the latest developments in the country. The Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and discussing the ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve this crisis.

The Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the State of Qatar is seeking to support the existing international efforts to provide the necessary conditions for a peaceful solution to the crisis, pointing out that the visit comes after phone calls between His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Ukraine, in addition to discussions held during His Excellency’s visits to a number of European cities.