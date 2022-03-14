Bloomberg Agency reported, according to an informed source, that HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is heading to Moscow today, Sunday, after talks to revive the Iranian nuclear agreement and the Russian war on Ukraine faltered.

The agency quoted an informed source as saying that his Excellency will meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

The source, who asked not to be identified, added that he is likely to also meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the agency.

The visit comes at a time when Qatar is working to salvage the deadlocked Iranian nuclear talks after Russia demanded the United States to ensure that sanctions on Moscow do not affect its partnership with Tehran.

The source told Bloomberg that His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke separately with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabad Lahian on Saturday.

The agency revealed, according to its source, that the Minister intends to speak to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine before his visit to Moscow.

The trip comes on the heels of His Excellency’s visit this week to France and Germany, where he discussed the Iran deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the war in Ukraine with his counterparts there.