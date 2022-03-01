HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani affirmed that the State of Qatar has followed the military escalation in Ukraine with great concern, noting that it sees at this critical stage the need to adopt constructive dialogue and diplomatic methods to resolve this crisis. To respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

Today, in a recorded speech before the forty-ninth session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, His Excellency stressed the need to adhere to the Charter of the United Nations and the well-established principles of international law, including obligations under the Charter to settle international disputes by peaceful means, refrain from the threat or use of force, and adhere to the sovereignty and independence States and their territorial integrity.

His Excellency noted that the highest priority is given to the protection of civilians in these circumstances, explaining that “what worries us most about these developments is the difficult humanitarian situation that millions of refugees will face in the event of continued escalation and tension, which requires the solidarity of the international community to develop emergency plans to respond to their necessary needs, in parallel with efforts to Resolving the crisis by peaceful means.

His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs pointed out that the (Covid-19) pandemic is still one of the most important challenges facing us all, adding that “with positive signs appearing on the horizon that it is nearing its end, we are still inspired by many lessons and lessons, foremost of which are The necessity of collective action and a spirit of shared responsibility to eradicate the effects of this crisis, and confront similar ones.

His Excellency indicated that the State of Qatar, since the beginning of the spread of the pandemic, has followed a balanced approach in addressing its diverse effects, and has taken the protection of human rights of individuals into consideration when enacting national measures and policies, and has continued its role in supporting international efforts to address the pandemic by providing logistical and material support to the affected countries, and to the organization World Health Organization to enable it to meet its commitments and has remained committed to its position in support of the equitable distribution of vaccines and ensuring their access to all countries in an accessible manner.

He said that the State of Qatar has made unremitting efforts during the last period to move forward in the promotion and protection of human rights in the country, based on its National Vision 2030 and the Second National Development Strategy 2018-2022, noting that it has thus achieved many important national achievements, and has taken firm steps to implement the goals sustainable development, and maintained its leading position in many international indicators.

He continued, “Within the framework of completing institution-building in the state and enhancing popular participation in the legislative process in accordance with the provisions of the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar, the first legislative elections took place in October 2021 AD to choose the members of the elected Shura Council. Since last November, members of the Council have begun to assume their responsibilities and discuss draft laws. in various economic, social and cultural aspects.

His Excellency also mentioned that the State of Qatar will host at the end of this year the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as the first environmentally friendly and “carbon neutral” tournament, considering that the event will reflect positively on many aspects related to the promotion of human rights and the consolidation of the values ​​of respect, awareness and understanding, as well. It will be an opportunity to spread and consolidate the values ​​of solidarity and peace.

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that the State of Qatar has made unremitting and sincere efforts to end the conflict by sponsoring direct dialogue to end the fighting and start the peace-building and development process, within the framework of its interest in mediation and the settlement of disputes by peaceful means, and by harnessing aid Humanitarian and development support to achieve peace and protect human rights. His Excellency also indicated that several factors prevented the full achievement of the desired goals, despite the efforts made, which led to the deterioration of the humanitarian and economic conditions in Afghanistan, and that the State of Qatar directed its efforts towards playing the role of facilitator for friendly countries and humanitarian organizations.

His Excellency noted that the State of Qatar provided support for the evacuation of humanitarian cases for tens of thousands of foreign and Afghan nationals, and was keen to provide temporary housing, full health care and COVID-19 vaccines, and provided technical support for reopening Kabul Airport to facilitate the arrival of humanitarian support and facilitate the movement of people, in addition to launching An air bridge between Doha and Kabul to deliver humanitarian aid.

His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to continue cooperation to enhance the capabilities of the Afghan people and enable them to avoid internal crises, move forward in building peace and respect human rights, especially women’s rights, provide education for women and girls, and achieve development for all segments of Afghan society, thus contributing In strengthening security in Afghanistan and stability in the region.

With regard to the Palestinian issue, His Excellency stated that “the Israeli occupation of Palestinian and Arab lands still represents a model of colonial occupation that has been transcended by history, and one of the worst ongoing humanitarian crises, given the scale of violations and crimes committed against the Palestinians and the confiscation of their lands and rights, and the persecution and assault of sacred religious sites, And the continued systematic construction of illegal settlements, thus destroying the chances of achieving a comprehensive and just peace in the region.

He also stressed the need for the international community to assume its humanitarian, moral and legal responsibilities, and to take appropriate measures for the Palestinians to obtain all their legitimate rights, foremost of which is their right to self-determination, return, and the establishment of their state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. He also stressed the need to end the state of impunity and accountability. All those responsible for the violations and crimes that have been and are still being committed against the Palestinian people.

On the Syrian issue, His Excellency urged the whole world to deal seriously with the violations and crimes that have been ongoing against the Syrian people for more than a decade due to their demand for freedom, dignity and justice. He believed that success in ending the Syrian crisis and its humanitarian repercussions requires working seriously to pressure the Syrian regime to Reaching a political solution in accordance with the Geneva Communiqué 1 and Security Council Resolution 2254, as well as ensuring justice, accountability and redress for the victims of violations and crimes committed.

At the conclusion of his speech, HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar’s full support for the Human Rights Council to play an active role in promoting universal respect for human rights values ​​and principles, and to confront the challenges the world is witnessing, which require more cooperation and joint hard work among all.