His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, appealed to the international community to take immediate action to protect the Palestinian people and sacred things.

His Excellency said on Twitter: “We strongly condemn the Israeli occupation forces’ storming of the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and their brutal assault on worshipers in these good days. We call on the international community to act quickly to protect the Palestinian people and the holy sites.”

The State of Qatar condemned, in the strongest terms, the Israeli occupation forces stormed the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and their brutal assault on worshipers, considering this a provocation to the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world, and a flagrant violation of human rights and international covenants.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for the international community to act urgently to stop the repeated Israeli attacks against the brotherly Palestinian people and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The statement reaffirmed the State of Qatar’s firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, including the exercise of their religious rights and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.