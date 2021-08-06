The General Directorate of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior announced that during the period from 6 to 10 August, trucks and buses, including those carrying permits, will be prevented from running at peak times.

The administration clarified – on its official account on the Twitter site – that the peak times are in the following periods: The

first period is from 6-8:30 am The

second period is from 12 noon – 3 pm The

third period is from 5-9 pm In

addition, everyone is allowed to walk during the period from 12 midnight to 5 pm A.m