FTSE Russell to include 11 stocks from China’s STAR Market in global benchmarks

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Index provider FTSE Russell will add 11 stocks from China’s STAR Market to its global benchmarks, according to a post on its website from Friday.

The move marks the first time shares from Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style STAR Market for stocks in China have been included in a global index.

The 11 stocks include Raytron Technology Co Ltd, Zhejiang HangKe Technology Co Ltd, Montage Technology Co Ltd, Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc China.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by William Mallard)