The German company “Biontech” and its American partner, “Pfizer”, announced today, Wednesday, that their vaccine against the Corona virus is effective against the Indian strain.

This comes at a time when India recorded a world record in the number of daily infections in Corona, while the death toll from the virus today, Wednesday, exceeded 200,000.

The second wave of Corona in India saw more than 300,000 people be infected daily during the past week, which exceeded the ability of health care facilities and crematoriums to function and sparked a wide international response to help India.

The deaths increased by 3,293, in the most daily toll in India so far, which raises the number of deaths due to infection with the Coronavirus to 201,187.

In a related context, the World Health Organization announced, on Tuesday, that the Indian variant of Covid-19, which is suspected of plunging India into a major health crisis, has been detected in “at least 17 countries.”

Since the start of the epidemic, India has recorded about 18 million cases, including 200,000 deaths, second only to the United States.