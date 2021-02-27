The Regional Director of the World Health Organization in Europe, Hans Kluge, revealed when the Coronavirus pandemic will end, most likely that this will take place at the beginning of next year 2022.

The Danish channel “DR” quoted the official at the World Health Organization as saying: “The worst-case scenario has ended. We know more about the virus compared to 2020, when it began to spread.”

Kluge stressed – according to the “Russia Today” website – that the virus will not disappear, but by next year there will be no need for restrictions like those imposed in the last period.

With regard to the new mutations of the virus, Klug explained that “the virus is trying to adapt itself to humans, which is normal,” adding, “If necessary, vaccines will be modified to confront the new strains, and there will be no development of them from scratch