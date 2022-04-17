Doha, April 17 (QNA) – To foster sustainable development, the Gulf Organization for Research & Development (GORD) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Cisco International Limited (Cisco) whereby the two entities will work towards a range of initiatives aimed at accelerating climate solutions.

The MoU was signed by GORDs Founding Chairman, Dr. Yousef Mohammed Alhorr and Cisco Vice President for Middle East and Africa, Reem Asaad.

Areas of possible cooperation outlined in the MOU include collaboration on sustainable building solutions, research and development projects in the area of green products, capacity building through trainings and educational programs, as well as dissemination of knowledge through industry events.

Speaking at the event, Founding Chairman of GORD said, “With environmental responsibility at the forefront of our corporate philosophy, GORDs Centers of Excellence are aimed at developing standards and solutions that will lead the way to a sustainable future. By collaborating with globally recognized leading players such as Cisco, our efforts are premised in leveraging our solutions, systems and people in line with our overarching vision to accelerate sustainable development.” The Vice President of Cisco Middle East and Africa commented: “We see green and digital as a twin transition. From hybrid work to smart buildings, AI-driven data processing and new chips that are at the heart of the Internet for the Future, digital technology is a critical enabler to lessen environmental impact. GORD and Cisco share a vision to actively inspire the innovation that is essential for a sustainable future, and we look forward to turning that vision into a reality for the region.” GORD, a member of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, is a non-profit organization spearheading MENA regions sustainability milieu.

GORD drives the transformation of societies, industries, and the built environment by influencing corporate ethos, fostering innovation, and developing capacity to enable low-carbon sustainable growth for present and future generations.

The organizations key operations include R&D, standards setting, green buildings certification, accreditation services, voluntary carbon markets, performance testing, knowledge dissemination and advisory services on sustainability and climate change for governments, non-government, public and private sector organizations, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). (QNA)