Home News H H the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a... NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsWorld News H H the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the occasion of the anniversary of His Majesty’s sitting. By BenArmani - 9 June, 2022 69 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR The rise of the euro and the decline of the yen to the lowest level in 20 years .. and anticipation of the European... Cost of living: Average cost of filling a family car with petrol hits £100 for first time In landmark UN meeting, China and Russia defend veto LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Connect with: yyyyyyyy740,925FansLike11,282FollowersFollow1,042FollowersFollow