His Excellency Hassan Abdullah Al Thawadi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, stressed the important role that the Qatar 2022 World Cup will play in restoring life to football stadiums, and helping everyone celebrate the world’s recovery from the effects of the Corona pandemic.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum last week, Al-Thawadi pointed to the importance of the World Cup as the first global event after the pandemic that brings people from all over the world together to celebrate football and encourage their favorite teams.

Al-Thawadi said that life has gradually begun to return to its previous era, especially with the availability of vaccines, stressing Qatar’s readiness and full readiness to host a safe tournament, during which all fans and visitors will have the opportunity to experience an unparalleled experience.

Al-Thawadi stressed the importance of the tournament and its vital role in promoting economic growth and diversification in the country, and added: “Since the beginning of our journey towards hosting the tournament, we have been keen to be a catalyst for launching initiatives in urban planning and economic diversification. There is no doubt that the tournament will contribute positively to the economic scene as it is the largest A sporting event in the world, and it will lead to the strengthening of the sports economy sector in particular.”

Al-Thawadi shed light on the closely spaced nature that distinguishes the Qatar 2022 tournament compared to previous versions of the World Cup, as this feature will contribute to facilitating the lives of fans, players and team equipment alike, as Al-Thawadi confirmed that the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be the first of its kind in the Middle East and the Arab world. He added, “Fans will be able to attend more than one match in different stadiums per day, given that the longest distance between the tournament stadiums does not exceed 75 km, and all visitors will feel as if they are in an Olympic city celebrating football.” “.

During the forum’s activities; Nasser Al-Khater, CEO of the 2022 World Cup, participated in a discussion session entitled: “The Legacy of Major Sports Events and Championships”, where he affirmed the commitment and keenness of the State of Qatar during the pandemic period to organize important local, regional and international tournaments and matches.

He added, “Since last September, we have hosted more than 100 matches, and our efforts have focused on returning the fans and their enthusiasm to the stands. During those matches, no infection with the Corona virus was recorded, and we were able to document our success in a book that everyone can view to benefit from our experience during that difficult and challenging period.” unprecedented around the world.