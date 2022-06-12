Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, witnessed this evening the first theatrical performance entitled “Show Time”, which was presented by students of Qatar Foundation schools in Education City.

The theatrical performance was also attended by Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation.

The theatrical performance, which was produced by Qatar Foundation schools, was attended by a group of students, aged 3-12 years, in addition to a number of the Foundation’s school teachers and staff.

The theatrical performance was held with the participation of the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, a member of Qatar Foundation, in performances distributed over 3 days.

It is noteworthy that the documentary film produced by the Foundation on this show had previously won prestigious awards in festivals held in the French cities of Cannes, London and New York.