This morning, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of the Education Above All Foundation, visited the first and second Salam schools in the country.

The visit included an inspection tour of the classrooms and the various facilities of the two schools, such as the library, activity halls, and technical and manual skills. Her Highness also met with students, faculty and administrators of the two schools.

The two schools are among five schools established by the Education Above All Foundation in 2017 within the “Together” project, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and a number of partners within the country, with the aim of providing quality education and training for about 1,900 children and youth who were deprived of formal education opportunities for various reasons such as wars, conflicts and economic stumbling.