The new issue (No. 85) of the bulletin “Qatar – Monthly Statistics” issued by the Planning and Statistics Authority on the statistics of January 2021 revealed that the number of marriages during the same month amounted to 369 marriages, while divorce cases reached 134 cases.

According to the bulletin that the agency published on its website, the number of Qatari husbands reached 207, and the number of Qatari wives reached 181 during the month of January.

As for divorce cases, it reached 134 cases, of whom 88 were Qatari husbands, and 77 were Qatari wives.

While the number of beneficiaries of social security reached 15,555 people.