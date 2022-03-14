His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President Omar Sissoko Embalo of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau held an official session of talks at the Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Majlis at the Amiri Diwan this morning.

During the talks session, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and aspects of their development in various fields, especially in the field of investment and economy, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The talks were attended by Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, head of the Emiri Court, and Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the Guinea-Bissau side, it was attended by HE Mrs. Suzy Carla Barbosa, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Source: The Amiri Diwan