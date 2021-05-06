HH the Amir, Philippines President Exchange Greetings on 40th Anniversary of Establishing Diplomatic Relations

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani exchanged greetings with HE President of the Republic of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries.

In two cables exchanged on this occasion, HH the Amir and HE the Philippines President expressed their satisfaction with the level of the growing relations and partnerships between Qatar and the Philippines over the past four decades, confirming their keenness to continue supporting and strengthening these relations in various fields for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples. In this regard, HE the President of the Philippines praised the care given to the Filipino community living in the country.

