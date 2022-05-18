HH the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and HH Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, consort of HH the Emir, attended the official dinner banquet hosted by HM King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia, in honor of their Highnesses at the Royal Palace today.

The Prince presented the Royal Isabella Necklace from His Majesty King Felipe VI, which is the highest decoration granted to heads of state and high-ranking dignitaries, as an expression of the strength of relations between the two countries. An embodiment of the bonds of friendship between the two friendly countries and peoples.

He also presented HH Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, wife of His Highness the Emir, the Royal Order of Isabella from Her Majesty Queen Letizia, and for her part, Her Highness presented the Hamad bin Khalifa Sash to the Queen of Spain.

His Highness the Emir gave a speech before the dinner banquet, which he began by expressing his deep thanks and appreciation to His Majesty King Felipe VI for the welcome and generous hospitality received by His Highness and his accompanying delegation, and for the feelings of affection and deep friendship that binds the two countries. His Highness expressed his keenness to continue supporting and strengthening the ties that bring the two countries together for the good and interest of the two friendly peoples.



On the relations between the two countries, His Highness the Amir indicated that Qatar and Spain will celebrate this year the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them, pointing out that since their establishment, these relations have been characterized by continuous development and growing and increasing cooperation in all fields, especially education, health, investment, energy and economy. With regard to Qatari investments in Spain, His Highness the Amir affirmed Qatar’s confidence in the strength of the Spanish economy, noting that he directed today to increase these investments to $5 billion in the coming years, pointing out that Qatar is currently one of the largest Arab investors in Spain.

HH The Amir expressed his congratulations to HM the King and the Spanish people on their country’s football team qualification for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, where HH the Emir invited HM the King and HM the Queen to attend the opening ceremony of the tournament and the matches they want to watch, looking forward to welcoming them in Doha.

At the conclusion of his speech, His Highness renewed his thanks to His Majesty the King for the hospitality and honor accorded to His Highness and the accompanying delegation, wishing His Majesty continued health, happiness and success, and the friendly Spanish people further progress and prosperity.

The banquet was attended by a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, businessmen and senior officials.



On the Spanish side, it was attended by Dr. Pedro Sanchez, the Prime Minister, a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, His Excellency Mr. Ander Gil, President of the Senate, Her Excellency Mrs. Merichel Patate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the Senate and the House of Representatives, businessmen and senior officials.