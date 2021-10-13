His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, and his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, visited this morning the National Command Center.

During the visit, His Highness the Amir and His Majesty the King of Jordan listened to an explanation of the center’s specializations and the nature of the tasks and roles it performs within its strategic plans, especially dealing with events and crisis management. They also reviewed the latest technical means used in the field of security systems, especially the center’s preparations to secure the FIFA World Cup. Qatar 2022.

His Highness the Emir and His Majesty the King were accompanied during the visit by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers and senior officials of the Ministry of Interior.

On the Jordanian side, members of the official delegation accompanying His Majesty the King.