H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his brother, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the sisterly People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, witnessed the signing of an agreement, two memoranda of understanding and an executive program between the two countries, today at the Emiri Diwan.

HH The Emir and the Algerian President witnessed the signing of an agreement on legal and judicial cooperation in criminal matters between the two governments, a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of political consultations and coordination between the two countries’ foreign ministries, and a memorandum of understanding in the areas of social development and the family between the two governments.

They also witnessed the signing of the second executive program in the field of higher education and scientific and technological research of the educational and scientific cooperation agreement between the two governments for the academic years (2022-2025).

The signing ceremony was attended by HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the personal representative of the Emir, and a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers.

On the Algerian side, it was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying the President.