His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in the sisterly Republic of Sudan, discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields in order to achieve the interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

The talks, which were held at the Amiri Diwan this morning, dealt with the most prominent developments on the regional and international arenas, and issues of common concern.

The talks were attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, and on the Sudanese side, they were attended by Their Excellencies, members of the accompanying official delegation.