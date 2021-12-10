HIS HIGHNESS SHEIKH TAMIM BIN HAMAD AL THANI, THE EMIR OF THE COUNTRY, AND HIS BROTHER, HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN BIN ABDULAZIZ AL SAUD, CROWN PRINCE, DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND MINISTER OF DEFENSE OF SISTER SAUDI ARABIA, VISITED THE LUCILLE STADIUM, ONE OF THE VENUES OF THE FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022.

during the visit, his highness the prince and the crown prince of saudi arabia listened to an explanation of the highlights of lucille stadium’s architecture and capacity, using the latest technology and international standards in design.

his highness the prince and his highness the crown prince of saudi arabia were accompanied by his highness sheikh jassim bin hamad al thani, the prince’s personal representative, and a number of his excellency sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

on the saudi side, his royal highness the princes and his excellency are members of the official delegation accompanying them.