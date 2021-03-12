His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, received at the Council of Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim at the Emiri Diwan this morning, His Excellency Mr. Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the friendly Russian Federation, and the accompanying delegation on the occasion of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them, especially in the fields of economy, investment, energy and industry, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international developments.