His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, and his brother, His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, chaired the sixth meeting of the Qatari-Saudi Joint Coordination Council, at the Emiri Diwan. this evening.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness the Emir welcomed his brother, His Highness, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia in his country and among his family and brothers, expressing his happiness and happiness with this important visit for the historical relations linking the two countries, stressing that this important visit will deepen the strong and historical ties, especially in light of the circumstances that The region is passing through, wishing continued success and progress for the two brotherly countries and peoples.

For his part, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud expressed his thanks to his brother, His Highness the Emir and the State of Qatar, expressing his happiness to be in Doha and with this warm welcome and to work with the Qatari team, looking forward that the sixth meeting would achieve a qualitative leap in the relations of the two countries. In all fields, he referred to the many bilateral opportunities available to the two countries, hoping to achieve them in the near future and for the benefit of both countries and the region in general.

During its meeting, the Council reviewed the strong brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and develop them in various fields to broader horizons in a way that meets the aspirations of the leadership of the two countries and achieves the interests of their peoples, especially in the political, security, economic, investment and other fields.

The council also dealt with a number of regional and international issues of common interest, especially the latest developments in the region, in addition to exchanging views on everything that would protect stability and security in the region.

After that, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, and his brother, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, signed the minutes of the sixth meeting of the Qatar Coordination Council. Saudi.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir, His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of the Emir, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and Ministers.

On the Saudi side, it was attended by Their Royal Highnesses, princes and ministers, members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Crown Prince.

Upon his arrival at the Emiri Diwan, an official reception was held for His Highness the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.