H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President Borut Pahor of the Republic of Slovenia inaugurated the Islamic Center in the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana, this afternoon.

Upon his arrival and the President to the center, His Highness was received by His Eminence Mufti Nevzat Boric, President of the Islamic Sheikhdom of the Republic of Slovenia.

His Highness the Emir and the Slovenian President unveiled the “Friendship Seat”, which includes a metal plate bearing the name of His Highness the Emir and the name of His Excellency the Slovenian President, in the center’s garden. In consolidating the tolerant values ​​of Islam among the Muslims of Slovenia, in addition to playing a role in spreading tolerance and moderation among all its pioneers.

The opening and the tour were attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, and from the Slovenian side, a number of senior officials.