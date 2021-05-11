His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, received a phone call this evening from his brother, His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the brotherly Turkish Republic, during which they reviewed the strategic cooperation relations between the two countries and the aspects of their strengthening and development.

During the call, they discussed the most prominent regional and international issues of common concern, especially the developments of the events in Palestine and their escalation in Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling for the necessity of the Israeli occupation forces to stop their attacks on unarmed civilians, lack of escalation, restraint, and respect for international and humanitarian