His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in the capital, Madrid, this evening, on a state visit to the friendly Kingdom of Spain.

Upon his arrival at Madrid Barajas Adolfo Suarez Airport, His Highness was received by Her Excellency Mrs. Angeles Moreno Pau, Minister of State for Foreign and International Affairs, His Excellency Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Hamar, UAE Ambassador to Spain, His Excellency Mrs. Bellin Alvaro Hernandez, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the UAE, and a number of senior Spanish officials. Civilians, military, and members of the Qatari embassy.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

Upon entering the Spanish airspace, His Highness’ plane was accompanied by two planes of the Royal Spanish Air Force, to welcome His Highness’ arrival.