H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended this evening the conclusion of the Formula 1 “Arid” Qatar Grand Prix, the twentieth round of the 2021 World Championship, which is organized by the Qatar Automobile and Motorcycle Federation from November 19-21 at Lusail International Circuit. .

The race was followed by His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the personal representative of the Emir, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, and His Excellency Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The race was also followed by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and Ministers, His Excellency Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of the Formula 1 World Championship, His Excellency John Todd, President of the International Automobile Federation, and His Excellency Gianni Infantino, President of the International Football Association (FIFA), a number of presidents of federations, Their Excellencies, members of diplomatic missions accredited to the country and guests of the tournament.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, crowned the winners of the race, which was won by Briton Lewis Hamilton, the Mercedes driver, after he came first, beating Dutch Max Verstappen, the driver of the Red Bull team, who finished second. And Spaniard Fernando Alonso, driver of the Alpine team, who finished third.