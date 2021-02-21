His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, included, with his generous patronage, the conclusion of His Highness’s Sword Equestrian Race held on the Racecourse and Equestrian Club in Al Rayyan.

The closing ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani and His Excellency Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al Thani.



It was also attended by a number of Their Excellencies the sheikhs, ministers, horse owners and fans of equestrian sport.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, crowned the winners of a sword and the prizes of his highness race, as His Highness handed the golden sword to His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Muhammad bin Khalifa Al Thani, for the victory of the Persians / Monia / the eighth round of the purebred Arabian horses, and His Highness, Ali bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, winner of the “His Highness Award” after winning the horse / Noor Al-Hawa / the title of the seventh round of purebred horses.



His Highness Prince Al-Moufdi also handed over the silver sword to Mr. Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Attiyah for winning the foal / Mounir du Soleil / the title of the sixth round of purebred Arabian horses, and / Al-Shalfa / to Mr. Shuail bin Khalifa Al-Kuwari for the win of the foal / King Pasha / first place in the fifth game.

His Highness handed over the prizes to the winners of the first places in the Great Jumping Prize, and they are: Hamad Nasser Al-Qadi, first-place winner, Nasser Al-Ghazali, second-place winner, and Saeed Nasser Al-Qadi, third-place winner.



His Highness recognized the prizes for the winners of the first four places in the “Al Sabeel” heritage race, namely: Mohammed Kaman Saeed Al Khayarin, Obaid Hamad Saleh Al Marri, Abdullah Rashid Al Hajri and Muhammad Misfer Al Dossary.

His Highness also kindly honored the companies sponsoring the festival.



His Highness the Emir witnessed a side of the final rounds of the purebred horse competition, and the final round of the “ former ” heritage championship on the sand track, in addition to the main round on the golden sword of His Highness for purebred Arabian horses.