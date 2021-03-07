His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani witnessed the conclusion of the Qatar Total Open Tennis Championship for Women 2021, in its nineteenth edition, which was held at the stadiums of the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

And His Highness, the Emir Al-Moufdi, continued the final match between the Czech player Petra Kvitova and the Spanish player Garbini Muguruza, which ended with the first victory in two sets without a response, by sets (6-2, 6-1).

His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Olympic Committee, crowned the Czech champion with the championship cup, and the Spanish player the second place cup.

The conclusion was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the sheikhs, ministers and tennis fans, amid precautionary measures to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).