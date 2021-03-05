His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, witnessed the competitions of the fourth day of the Qatar Total Open for Women 2021, in its nineteenth edition, which was held at the stadiums of the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

His Highness the Emir followed part of the match that took place between the Ukrainian player Elena Svitolina and Victoria Azarenka, in the framework of the quarter-final matches, which ended with the latter’s victory in two sets without a response by runs (6-2, 6-4).

His Highness also followed the match that took place between the Czech player Karolina Pliskova and the American player Jessica Bigula, which ended with the latter winning two sets free of charge (6-3, 6-1) to qualify for the semi-finals.

The match was attended by a number of Their Excellencies sheikhs, ministers and tennis fans, amid precautionary measures to limit the spread of the new Corona virus (Covid-19).