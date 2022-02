Today, Friday, HH the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will attend the opening of the 24th Winter Olympics, which will be held from February 4-20 in Beijing, capital of the People’s Republic of China.

His Highness the Emir will participate in the meetings of the International Olympic Committee, which will be held on the sidelines of the session.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.