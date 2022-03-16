His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on the occasion of the opening of the Barzan gas project today that Qatar has taken important steps towards optimal utilization of its vital resources.

This came in a tweet via the official account on Twitter, where His Highness said: “With the opening today of the Barzan Gas Project, the State of Qatar will have taken important steps towards optimal utilization of its vital resources in providing clean energy, meeting local needs and supporting the country’s major strategic projects, and our development plans based on Harmonizing energy use and preserving the environment.

His Highness kindly included, under his kind patronage, the opening ceremony of the Barzan Gas Project in Ras Laffan Industrial City, this morning.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Excellency Mr. Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Shura Council, as well as a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs, ministers and directors of companies participating in the project, according to Qatar News Agency.

After the opening, His Highness toured the project facilities, during which he listened to an explanation of the project’s role in achieving sustainable growth and meeting local needs for gas supplies. The ceremony included a presentation of a documentary film about the project and its stages of completion.