His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, called for the rain prayer to be held, on Thursday morning, Rabi’ Al-Awwal 22, 1443 AH, corresponding to October 28, 2021 AD, in all parts of the country, in supplication to God in requesting the descent of rain.

His Highness will perform the rain prayer with the congregation in the Al-Wajbah prayer hall.