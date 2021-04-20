His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, received Dr. Hassan Diab, head of the caretaker government of the sisterly Lebanese Republic, and the accompanying delegation, in his office at Al-Bahr Palace this evening.

The meeting dealt with the bilateral relations between the two countries, the existing fields of cooperation and ways to develop and strengthen them.

It also dealt with developments in the situation in Lebanon, where Dr. Hassan Diab briefed His Highness the Emir of the latest developments, especially the political and economic challenges and the efforts made to overcome them. He expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness for the continued support of the State of Qatar for Lebanon and its permanent standing with the Lebanese people.

For his part, His Highness the Emir affirmed the State of Qatar’s support for Lebanon and its brotherly people, calling at the same time all Lebanese parties to give priority to the national interest and to accelerate the formation of a new government in order to establish stability in Lebanon.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.