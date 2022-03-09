His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investment, chaired the council’s first meeting for 2022, which was held at the Emiri Diwan this morning.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir, Vice President of the Council, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Executive Member of the Council, and Their Excellencies Council members, according to the Emiri Diwan.

During the meeting, the decisions and recommendations of the fourth meeting of 2021 were reviewed, as well as the project follow-up report. The council also discussed ways to implement the state’s economic priorities and took appropriate decisions in their regard.

The council was also briefed on the presentation related to financial technology and the banking sector, the strategy of the industrial sector in the country, and the latest developments of the Free Zones Authority and the Investment Promotion Agency.

The topics on its agenda were also discussed and appropriate decisions were taken.