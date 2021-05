His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, congratulated the on the advent of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr.

His Highness said on his Twitter account: I congratulate you on the advent of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, may God return it to us and the Arab and Islamic nations with good, Yemen and blessings.