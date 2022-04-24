H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani congratulated President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of the French Republic.

His Highness – during a tweet on his official account on Twitter – wished President Macron success in the next stage, expressing his aspiration to continue working together to achieve the common goals of Qatar and France in development and international peace.

This is the text of the tweet of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country:

“I congratulate President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of the friendly French Republic with which we have strong strategic relations. I wish His Excellency success in the next stage and look forward to continuing to work together to achieve the common goals of our two countries in development and international peace.”