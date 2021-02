His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, sent a cable of congratulations to each of his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Deputy Chairman of the Council Ministers and Minister of Defense, on the occasion of the success of the surgery performed by His Highness the Crown Prince.