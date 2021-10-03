His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani made a phone call this evening with his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the sisterly Sultan of Oman, to seek reassurance and solidarity as a result of the repercussions of Hurricane Shaheen that struck the Sultanate.

His Highness the Amir expressed Qatar’s solidarity with the brotherly Omani people, and its support for the Sultanate in its efforts in facing the repercussions of the hurricane.

For his part, His Majesty the Sultan of Oman expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Emir for his fraternal and humanitarian solidarity and the position of the State of Qatar, which reflects the strength of the brotherly relations linking the two countries.

During the call, they reviewed the strong brotherly relations between the two countries and prospects for strengthening them.