His Highness, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, witnessed the final four runs in the annual festival of the purebred Arab camel race on the sword of His Highness for the season (2020-2021), which was held at Al Shahaniya Racecourse this afternoon.

His Highness crowned the winners of the four main final rounds of the competition for age of tricks and zombies (open runs) for the hybrids of their Excellencies the sheikhs on the golden symbols, where “Mardia” the king of presidential hybrids was crowned with the golden sword in the open run of the tricks, and “Samha” the king of the presidential camels won the golden shalf The Al-Hail series is Omani women, while “Mazal” and “Al-Shamh”, the king of the presidential hybrids, got the golden daggers in the Al-Zumoul open lines and Omani women respectively.

His Highness also crowned the silver sword Mr. Nasser Abdullah Al-Misnad, the owner of camels, “art” after winning the title of “Al-Hail Al-Hail”, which is open to the sons of tribes, which was held yesterday afternoon.

His Highness also honored the companies sponsoring the festival.

The final day’s competitions were attended by a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs, tribesmen and a crowd of camel sports fans.