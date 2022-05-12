H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his thanks to the Iranian President for his invitation to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran, and for the warm welcome accorded to His Highness and the accompanying delegation.

This came during joint press statements made by His Highness the Amir and His Excellency President Dr. Ibrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, after their talks at the Republican Palace today. His Highness affirmed that this is the second visit of His Highness to Iran, which comes after the recent visit of the Iranian President to Doha. To reflect the importance of relations between the two countries and joint work to strengthen, develop and push them to higher levels.

With regard to regional and international issues, His Highness the Amir indicated that he discussed with His Excellency the Iranian President the Palestinian issue, and the continued Israeli occupation and violation of the rights of the Palestinian people were discussed. The hand of the Israeli occupation forces, and His Highness the Amir demanded that the perpetrators of this heinous crime be held accountable, and called on the international community to abandon double standards and protect civilians from repeated Israeli attacks that violate international laws and norms, according to the Emiri Diwan website.

His Highness the Amir affirmed that in his meeting with the President, he touched on important bilateral issues in various fields, explaining that the bilateral discussions included many topics of common interest, and that the two sides agreed on the importance of all working in the region to resolve conflicts, reduce tension and make the region in a better situation, including serve its people.

With regard to Qatari-Iranian relations, His Highness the Amir indicated that the State of Qatar is keen to establish a permanent and continuous dialogue, stressing that Iran is a neighbor and has historical relations with the State of Qatar based on common interests, mutual respect and meaningful discussion for the sake of stability in the region and strengthening international peace and security.