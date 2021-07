H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani directed the allocation of one hundred million US dollars (100 million dollars) in support of the efforts of the World Food Program in Yemen of the United Nations to support food security and stave off famine in Yemen, and to assist the United Nations relief programs and urgent humanitarian action to mitigate the exacerbation of the humanitarian tragedy there.

This came according to the Amiri Diwan’s Twitter account.