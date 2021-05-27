His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, has directed the allocation of a grant of $ 500 million for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

This grant comes to help the brotherly Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip to face the life challenges posed by the recent Israeli attacks, and to contribute to the reconstruction of service facilities in the Strip, especially in the health, education and electricity sectors, in addition to the homes that were destroyed due to the attacks.

The grant also comes within the framework of the State of Qatar’s continuous support to the Palestinian brothers, based on the bonds of brotherhood and the bonds of Arabism and religion between the Qatari and Palestinian peoples.