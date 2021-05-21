His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, received a phone call this evening from his brother His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which they reviewed brotherly relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them.

During the call, they discussed regional and international issues of common concern, especially the latest developments in Palestine, where they expressed their strong condemnation of the continued shelling by the Israeli occupation forces of civilians in the Gaza Strip, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of Al-Aqsa, holy sites and defenseless civilians.