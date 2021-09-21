H H the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the friendly United Kingdom and the accompanying delegation, this evening at the headquarters of the permanent delegation of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York .

During the meeting, they discussed relations of cooperation and friendship between the two countries, and aspects of their development in all fields, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international issues of common interest, especially the latest developments in Afghanistan. The British Prime Minister expressed the United Kingdom’s thanks and appreciation for the efforts made by the State of Qatar in The evacuation of British nationals from Afghanistan, and its support for the Afghan peace process.

The meeting was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.