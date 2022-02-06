H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President Xi Jinping of the friendly People’s Republic of China held an official session of talks at the Great Hall of the People in the capital, Beijing, this evening.

At the beginning of the session, the Chinese President welcomed HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation, noting that HH the Emir’s visit will enhance cooperation relations between the two friendly countries in various fields and push them to higher levels, especially in the field of trade and investment exchange and sports cooperation, especially with Qatar’s preparations to host the FIFA World Cup. Qatar 2022, looking forward to further cooperation in these areas.

In turn, His Highness expressed his happiness at his presence in the People’s Republic of China, and expressed his congratulations to the President on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, wishing the friendly Chinese people further progress and development. His Highness also expressed his congratulations on the occasion of the opening of the twenty-fourth Winter Olympic Games, in the capital, Beijing, Good luck to them.

Regarding the talks with the Chinese President, His Highness the Amir noted their importance in promoting and strengthening joint strategic cooperation to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries and peoples, in various fields, especially the economy, energy, industry and tourism.

During the talks, they reviewed the close bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, and exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and the world.

The talks were attended by HE President of the Qatar Olympic Committee Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Head of the Emiri Court, HE Mr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, Head of the State Security Apparatus, and HE Qatar’s Ambassador to China Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Duhaimi.

On the Chinese side, it was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the ministers and senior officials.