H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President Emmanuel Macron of the friendly French Republic discussed strengthening the existing friendship and joint cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in various fields.

During the business dinner hosted by the French President for His Highness the Emir in the capital, Paris today, the most prominent regional and international developments of interest to the two countries and views on them were reviewed, according to the website of the Amiri Diwan.