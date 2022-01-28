H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call this morning from His Excellency Mr. Charles Michel, President of the European Council.
During the call, they discussed the relations of joint cooperation between the State of Qatar and the European Union and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to exchanging opinions on regional and international issues of mutual interest.
